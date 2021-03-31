Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 104,372 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236,853 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,372 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.31% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $20,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 20.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 8.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,934,074 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,576,000 after purchasing an additional 133,522 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 103,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COG opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

