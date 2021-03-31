Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 149,873 Shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,318,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,873 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.35% of Apache worth $18,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apache by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Apache by 374.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 685,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 541,074 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Apache by 61.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 212,256 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Apache by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Apache alerts:

APA opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 4.87. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lowered Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.