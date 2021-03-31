Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 1,954 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Square were worth $18,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,661,301.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,250.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,244,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,068,036 shares of company stock valued at $247,980,080 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SQ opened at $212.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.71 and a 200-day moving average of $208.76. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a PE ratio of 337.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.52.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

