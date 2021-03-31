Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,882 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 98,497 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.01% of Independent Bank worth $24,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INDB. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INDB opened at $84.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.86. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.16%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

