Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,359,811 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 736,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359,811 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.74% of Avnet worth $25,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $11,045,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 852,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after acquiring an additional 31,060 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 1,390.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 344,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after acquiring an additional 321,779 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVT. Loop Capital increased their target price on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

