Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,986 Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.21% of Erie Indemnity worth $23,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,866,000 after acquiring an additional 73,767 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,001,000 after acquiring an additional 49,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2,175.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,311,000 after acquiring an additional 226,988 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 106,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ERIE opened at $222.62 on Wednesday. Erie Indemnity has a 1 year low of $143.67 and a 1 year high of $266.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.99.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $609.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.88 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

