Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 3,536,063 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 80.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,536,063 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.28% of Exelixis worth $17,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 152.9% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXEL. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

In other Exelixis news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $439,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,321.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,097 shares of company stock worth $9,866,722. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.