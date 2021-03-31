Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 474,790 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,727 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 474,790 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $19,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,654,680 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $106,033,000 after purchasing an additional 376,013 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 296,568 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 533,213 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

Shares of GOLD opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.80. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

