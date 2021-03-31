Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 61,607 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,434,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,607 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 4.73% of American Vanguard worth $22,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,258,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,092,000 after purchasing an additional 147,312 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 594,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 309,961 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 120.2% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 385,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 210,349 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

AVD stock opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. American Vanguard Co. has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.02.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Equities analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

