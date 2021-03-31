Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 799,197 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 928,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799,197 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.43% of Annexon worth $22,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Annexon during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Annexon by 505.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Annexon during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sanjay Keswani sold 3,995 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $120,529.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,995 shares in the company, valued at $120,529.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 5,000 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. Annexon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). On average, analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annexon Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

