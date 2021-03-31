Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 8,960 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,614 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,960 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $24,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. United Bank lifted its position in The Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 56.0% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Boeing by 40.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 479,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $53,126,000 after acquiring an additional 138,818 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in The Boeing by 32.7% during the third quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,495,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,070,000 after acquiring an additional 35,883 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing stock opened at $252.01 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $275.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.32.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

