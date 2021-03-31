Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 89,741 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 89,741 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.05% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $24,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,206 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $123,432,000 after purchasing an additional 450,026 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,136,784 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $93,159,000 after purchasing an additional 390,447 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,910.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,894 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,035,000 after acquiring an additional 313,482 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,346,597 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $192,304,000 after acquiring an additional 296,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,771,997 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,866,164,000 after acquiring an additional 295,370 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.02. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $42.14 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

