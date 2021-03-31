Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,013 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $25,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,832,000 after buying an additional 19,528 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.78. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.08 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.9061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

