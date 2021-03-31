Jarvis Network Market Cap Tops $4.38 Million (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and $732,385.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 619,521.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00061968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.39 or 0.00305051 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $524.09 or 0.00881367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00047927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00078970 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00030976 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

