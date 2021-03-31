Jason K. Greene Sells 15,000 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $960,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BERY stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $63.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

