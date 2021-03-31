Jason K. Greene Sells 15,000 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $960,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of BERY stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $63.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BERY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
