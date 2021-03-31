JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,384,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $43,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,053,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,183,000 after purchasing an additional 167,056 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 11.7% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,954,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,752,000 after purchasing an additional 415,141 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,297,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,850,000 after purchasing an additional 169,139 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 627,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,782,000 after acquiring an additional 80,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 350.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 591,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 460,442 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 293.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

