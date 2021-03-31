JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,441 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of JD.com by 38.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 233,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,134,000 after buying an additional 64,964 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 67.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,670,000 after buying an additional 2,262,301 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 570.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 104.6% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,963,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Macquarie upped their price target on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. HSBC upped their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.

JD.com stock opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

