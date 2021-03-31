Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Coty Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coty in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on COTY. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI raised Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Coty stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02. Coty has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 16.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Coty by 18.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 791,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 122,093 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Coty by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 657,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 95.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 876,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 428,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 24.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 173,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 33,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,175.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

