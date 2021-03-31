Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at $7.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.28 EPS.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16.

HRMY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $32.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.87. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $52.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,295,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $798,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,176,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,714,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

