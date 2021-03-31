Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 17.32%.

ADRNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.42. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is presently 50.52%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.