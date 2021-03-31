Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBII)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 69.75% and a negative return on equity of 91.71%.

MBII has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBII opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $310.53 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.22. Marrone Bio Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 42,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease and plant health; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, and reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch, as well as controls soil borne insects.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.