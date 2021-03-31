Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Volkswagen in a research note issued on Sunday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Volkswagen’s FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.52. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $48.72.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.