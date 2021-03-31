Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hugo Boss AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hugo Boss in a research report issued on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Parker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.15.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hugo Boss from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.69. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

