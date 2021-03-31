Jeffrey J. Brown Acquires 26,996 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 26,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,897.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RCII traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $57.66. The stock had a trading volume of 462,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.39. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $64.79. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.68.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $716.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.56 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. Research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth $481,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 325,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,735,000 after buying an additional 19,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,296,000 after buying an additional 35,905 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RCII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

