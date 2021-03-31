JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Position Decreased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,993 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 60.0% in the third quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on JBLU shares. Cowen upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,513.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,965 shares of company stock valued at $262,562 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $21.73.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

