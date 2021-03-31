Jobchain Price Down 47.3% Over Last Week (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last week, Jobchain has traded 47.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jobchain has a total market cap of $12.49 million and approximately $499,725.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain (JOB) is a token. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,703,748,293 tokens. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Token Trading

