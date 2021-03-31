John Tognetti Acquires 41,500 Shares of Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM) Stock

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM) insider John Tognetti purchased 41,500 shares of Constantine Metal Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,689,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,680,508.16.
Shares of Constantine Metal Resources stock traded up C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 132,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$12.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.19.
Constantine Metal Resources Company Profile
