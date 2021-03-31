John Tognetti Acquires 41,500 Shares of Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM) Stock

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM) insider John Tognetti purchased 41,500 shares of Constantine Metal Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,689,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,680,508.16.

Shares of Constantine Metal Resources stock traded up C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 132,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$12.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.19.

Constantine Metal Resources Company Profile

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., engages in the exploration and evaluation of mining properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Palmer project comprising 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located in Alaska, the United States.

