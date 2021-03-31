Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $66.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.45, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.65.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 216,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 63,249 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,060,000 after acquiring an additional 23,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

