Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Boosted by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,654 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.6% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $44,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.98. The stock had a trading volume of 119,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,174. The company has a market capitalization of $434.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.78.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

