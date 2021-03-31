JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) to “Neutral”

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PetroChina currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Shares of PTR opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. PetroChina has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $41.20. The company has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.31.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.54). PetroChina had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.35%. On average, analysts expect that PetroChina will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PetroChina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PetroChina in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in PetroChina by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PetroChina in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,927,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in PetroChina in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

