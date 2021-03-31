Juggernaut Achieves Market Cap of $27.96 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded up 159.7% against the US dollar. One Juggernaut token can now be purchased for $2.71 or 0.00004562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a market cap of $27.96 million and $10.78 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00061705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.93 or 0.00333517 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.82 or 0.00796700 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00049077 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00087503 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00029723 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

Juggernaut Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.