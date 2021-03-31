JUIICE Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $231.00 (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 108.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. JUIICE has a market cap of $254,555.64 and $231.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUIICE token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JUIICE has traded 97.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JUIICE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00069442 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003242 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000746 BTC.

About JUIICE

JUIICE (JUI) is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd

Buying and Selling JUIICE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUIICE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUIICE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUIICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUIICE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.