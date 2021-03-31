Jupiter (JUP) Market Cap Achieves $9.53 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $9.53 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for $0.0751 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 688,462.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00062135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.65 or 0.00306309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.39 or 0.00815680 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00047211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00081162 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00030996 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

