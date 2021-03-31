Just Group (LON:JUST) Sets New 1-Year High at $102.60

Shares of Just Group plc (LON:JUST) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 102.60 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 101.70 ($1.33), with a volume of 1038441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.80 ($1.33).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Just Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 84 ($1.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 81.50 ($1.06).

The company has a current ratio of 18.57, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 91.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.20. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 6.40.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

