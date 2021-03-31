JUST (JST) Price Hits $0.13

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 29.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One JUST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 66.7% higher against the dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $288.27 million and $1.01 billion worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00062246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.72 or 0.00331527 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $464.27 or 0.00782407 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00048965 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00087822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00029671 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

