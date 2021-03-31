JUST Price Up 22.4% This Week (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 31st. During the last week, JUST has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. One JUST coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $258.62 million and $391.57 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 613,893.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00062071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $155.18 or 0.00266089 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $527.48 or 0.00904476 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00048428 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00077060 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00030952 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

