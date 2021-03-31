JustLiquidity Price Reaches $164.55 on Top Exchanges (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One JustLiquidity token can now be bought for $164.55 or 0.00277103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $71.89 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JustLiquidity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00061606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.23 or 0.00310248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $506.33 or 0.00852678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00088426 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00048325 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00029579 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,871 tokens. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustLiquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustLiquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.