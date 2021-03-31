K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.29

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.29 and traded as high as C$41.93. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$41.93, with a volume of 18,655 shares traded.

KBL has been the subject of several research reports. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial cut shares of K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.57.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$39.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of C$447.69 million and a PE ratio of 117.12.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.10 million. On average, analysts expect that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.20%.

About K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

