K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $155.46

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 155.46 ($2.03) and traded as high as GBX 168.50 ($2.20). K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 174 ($2.27), with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 155.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 118.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.73 million and a P/E ratio of -3.89.

About K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT)

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated business solutions to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors in the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through Own IP and Supply Chain Solutions & Managed Services segments. The company offers enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management software, as well as point solutions, and hosting and managed services.

