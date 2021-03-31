Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $185.24

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $185.24 and last traded at $185.24, with a volume of 228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $180.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KAI. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Kadant from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.75.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $168.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.55 million. Research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total value of $74,753.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,758. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $226,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,092.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Kadant by 35,614.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 397,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 396,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,789,000 after acquiring an additional 44,942 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,012,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Kadant by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 234,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,074,000 after acquiring an additional 25,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kadant by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,096,000 after acquiring an additional 23,067 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadant (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

