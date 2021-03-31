Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Stock Position Boosted by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,479 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.65% of Kadmon worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KDMN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kadmon by 6,778.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,220,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after buying an additional 2,188,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,923,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,854 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,321 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,613,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,635,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDMN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 75,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,322. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $664.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%. On average, analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KDMN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

