Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)’s share price rose 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 52,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,930,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

KDMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.68.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%. Research analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

