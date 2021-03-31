KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

KALV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 29,642 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $995,674.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,024.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 15,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $503,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,256.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,642 shares of company stock worth $1,835,025. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 208.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $624.72 million, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.13. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. As a group, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

