Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $262.65

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $262.65 and last traded at $262.65, with a volume of 2576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $259.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KSU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth $781,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 34,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

