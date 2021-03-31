KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,267 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.18% of KAR Auction Services worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,284,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,838,000 after acquiring an additional 473,832 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,593,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,146,000 after acquiring an additional 192,757 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 415.4% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,768,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,969 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,796,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,050,000 after acquiring an additional 98,611 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,973,000.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

NYSE:KAR opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.66 million. On average, analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

