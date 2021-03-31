Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $525,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,957.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,020,500 shares of company stock valued at $120,203,870 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $110,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,436,000 after acquiring an additional 185,872 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $18,216,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $9,912,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,555,000 after buying an additional 86,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRTX opened at $116.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.45. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $58.13 and a 1-year high of $146.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.15 and a beta of 2.07.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). On average, equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

