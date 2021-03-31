Katalyo (KTLYO) Trading Up 11.5% This Week

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Katalyo has a total market cap of $6.02 million and $464,056.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One Katalyo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00060946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.86 or 0.00325528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006902 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.04 or 0.00812759 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00088407 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00047523 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00030819 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 tokens. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com

Katalyo Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

