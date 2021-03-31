Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Shares Down 7.4%

Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT) was down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.62 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.62 ($0.02). Approximately 1,421,445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,660,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.12 million and a P/E ratio of 16.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.21.

About Katoro Gold (LON:KAT)

Katoro Gold plc primarily engages in the gold and nickel exploration activities. It has an option agreement to acquire 35% interest in the Haneti nickel project in central Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Katoro Gold plc is a subsidiary of Kibo Energy PLC.

