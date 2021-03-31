Kava 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $24.61 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.73 or 0.00235384 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00018338 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010130 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,083.43 or 0.03509571 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

