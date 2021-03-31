Kava.io Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $108.14 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. One Kava.io token can now be purchased for about $6.05 or 0.00010278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a total market cap of $354.25 million and approximately $108.14 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.84 or 0.00237446 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00018183 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007261 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,042.98 or 0.03468881 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00049273 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 119,328,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 tokens. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

